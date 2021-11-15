Buffalo Police: 12-year-old struck by vehicle at Albany and Hampshire Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say a 12-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on the city’s West Side Monday afternoon.

The child was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital with injuries that “appear serious in nature”, police say.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at Albany Street and Hampshire Street.

The Buffalo Police accident investigation unit is looking into the crash.