Buffalo Police: 21-year-old man struck eight vehicles on South Park Avenue, taken to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say eight vehicles were struck by a car that was apparently traveling fast down South Park Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Six parked vehicles and six occupied vehicles at South Park Avenue and Hamburg Street were struck by an Infiniti, driven by a 21-year-old man.

The driver was taken to ECMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is continuing.

Police say the damage to the eight vehicles ranges from minor to extensive.