Buffalo Police arrest suspect in Allen Burger Venture shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they’ve arrested 27-year-old Tysheim Evans of Buffalo in connection to the shooting outside Allen Burger Venture on Sunday.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo says Sunday’s shooting started as a fight between two Allen Burger Venture employees inside the restaurant’s kitchen around 3 p.m. It escalated from there and ended with two other people shot.



“It’s a typical case of workplace violence during the altercation, the suspect walked into what’s being described as an employee locker area where we believe he retrieved a handgun.”



Rinaldo says Evans shot the gun at the ground. The bullet splintered into two pieces.



“Striking another employee in the leg, a person who was not involved in the original altercation, as well as a second person who was not an employee of the restaurant.”

The two victims are expected to be ok. Evans has been charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.



Rinaldo says detectives were able to connect him to the shooting within 24 hours thanks to the help of the city’s safe cam program. This also isn’t Evan’s first run-in with the law. Sources tell News 4 the Buffalo resident is out on bail for a previous gun charge.



As for Sunday’s shooting, Rinaldo says the public does not need to fear for their safety if they’re out in that area.

“This is a random thing that occurs, but it wasn’t a random act of violence. This was a workplace violence issue that got out of hand.”



According to Allen Burger Venture’s Facebook page, the restaurant was closed Sunday night and Monday .

Evans is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

BPD announce the arrest of the suspect from the ABV shooting yesterday. Tysheim Evans, 27 years old from Buffalo is charged with Felony criminal possession of a weapon and felony reckless endangerment. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 7, 2021

According to Buffalo Police, the men are ages 33 and 41. One of the victims is a current employee at ABV.