BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo mayor Byron Brown is receiving support from the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

The president of the union says in a statement that Brown has given the police department the right tools to make the city safer.

He says there has never been an easier choice for mayor.

Byron Brown is also receiving the endorsement the Erie County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association and the New York State Troopers PBA.