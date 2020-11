BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a 43-year-old Buffalo man was found dead from gunshot wounds in his Oneida Street residence on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officeres responded to a call for a dead body just before 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.