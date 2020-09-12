Buffalo Police investigating officer-involved shooting during response to mental health call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday, after initially responding to a mental health crisis call.

Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Genesee Street and Michigan Avenue where a man was swinging a bat around that eventually escalated to him being shot by police.

That man is in stable condition at this time.

We’re told that initially the man was armed with a bat and was yelling at people.

Police say a crisis trained officer did attempt to speak to the individual and tell him to put the bat down but he became aggressive, so officers sprayed pepper spray with no effect. Once the man swung the bat and hit a female police officer her partner opened fire.

“When he attempted to swing the bat at her a second time that’s when her partner fired two rounds striking the suspect one time in the abdomen,” said Buffalo Police Captain Rinaldo.

That officer did not sustain any injuries and police are reviewing body cam footage.

