Buffalo Police investigating shooting, stolen U-Haul

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that happened in the first block of Comstock Avenue.

Investigators say one woman was shot in the arm around 6:30 p.m. and the suspect fled in a U-Haul truck. The woman was transported to Erie County Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are also investigating reports of a separate incident involving a stolen U-Haul. There was a short chase and that suspect is currently in custody.

Officers are still looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP CALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

A Buffalo police spokesperson says there are no more Uhauls driving around shooting people and an ECMC spokesperson confirms they are not under lockdown.