Buffalo Police looking for persons of interest in theft of car with two children inside in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for two suspects who took a vehicle from the Elmwood Village Monday morning with two young children still inside.

Police say two individuals made off with the vehicle in the 100 block of Anderson Place around 10 a.m.

Family members were nearby at the time of the incident.

Authorities say the individuals fled from the vehicle near Linwood Avenue and West Utica Street with the children inside.

A passerby spotted the vehicle and notified police.

The two children are safe and unharmed.

Anyone with information regarding the persons of interest is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.