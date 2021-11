BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Darcherece Thomas is described as about 5’8″ and 210 lbs. She was last seen Wednesday morning entering Emerson High School wearing a blue blazer, a coat with a hood, furry black boots, blue jeans, and a gray Buffalo Bills face mask. Her hair is braided.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.