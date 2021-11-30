Buffalo Police looking for stolen trailer containing children’s ride-on train

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department is looking into the theft of a trailer that contains a vintage children’s ride-on train.

The stolen black 25 ft. trailer contains an orange Railmaster Antique from the 1950s, valued at about $25,000, police say. It was stolen on Nov. 21 from an address on Lee Street by a suspect in a black SUV, possibly a Hummer H3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police A District at (716)851-4415.

