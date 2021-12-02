Buffalo Police: One person dead in Wednesday night crash on Clinton Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man is dead following a Wednesday night crash at Clinton Street and Babcock Street, Buffalo Police say.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:10 p.m.

Investigators say that two vehicles were stopped at a red light on Clinton Street when a third vehicle, a Chrysler 200 moving at a high rate of speed, crashed into the rear of the second vehicle waiting at the light.

The driver of the second vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 31-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

He was charged with DWI, vehicular homicide, and other charges, and is currently in police custody. Buffalo Police did not give his name in a Thursday morning press release.

The incident is under investigation.