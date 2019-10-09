Buffalo Public School evacuated due to nearby gas leak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Public School was evacuated Wednesday morning after an odor of natural gas was detected.

The gas at West Hertel Academy, 489 Hertel Ave., was shut off as a precaution as National Fuel crews determined the source of the odor.

The gas leak occurred about a block from the school on Janice Street after someone struck a gas line, National Fuel spokesperson Karen Merkel said.

The line is being repaired and the situation is safe, Merkel added.

Kids are being returned to the school now.