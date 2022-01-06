Buffalo Public Schools will have another snow day Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kids in the Buffalo Public School District will have another snow day on Friday.

BPS posted on their Facebook page Thursday evening that “Due to continuing inclement weather in the Buffalo area, hazardous travel conditions, and staffing shortages, Buffalo Public Schools and central offices will be closed on Friday, January 7, including all after school activities.”

