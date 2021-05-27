Buffalo Racquet Club encourages new members to visit during their upcoming open house

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Racquet Club has been around since 1954. Located in Tonawanda with 6 red clay courts similar to those used in the French open, you can become a member and play at any time of day between the hours of eight-thirty in the morning until eleven o’clock at night.

For anyone interested in joining, club President, Jon Schulte encourages guests to come to the BRC open house being held on Saturday, June 5th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There’s also an evening open house being held on Tuesday, June 8th from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m for those unable to make the first event.

