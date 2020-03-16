Buffalo school leaders take on the tough task of serving kids at home

(WIVB)- All Erie County schools are closed until April 20. That’s according to Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.



In the City of Buffalo, that’s more than a month during which thousands of families will have to figure out childcare.Now, district leaders are making plans for the massive effort of distributing 45-thousand meals a day that so many city kids rely on.

“This decision needs to be made, and it needs to be made decisively,” Kriner Cash said.



Kriner Cash says staff and parents agree. They don’t want to put children and teenagers at risk.

And while keeping kids safe is the number one priority, the Buffalo Public School District is now tasked with still providing essential services.



“We estimate about 40 to 50 thousand meals will be provided daily. We’re prepared to do that starting as early as Tuesday,” Kriner Cash said.



Those meals, which will include that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast, will be distributed at the city’s 21 community schools for pickup. If a family or student can’t get to one….

“Just like the normal bus route occurs, you be near a bus stop, and we’ll have the food ready for you,” said Kriner Cash.



Buffalo schools also working out things like medical services, which may become mobile.

“They will be like traveling medical service provider vehicles. We plan to get those in place this week at the latest,” said Kriner Cash.

Then there’s the tremendous burden of childcare, which many families can’t afford.

Cash says he will consider keeping some community schools open for that reason, and he will be tapping into other agencies and churches for help with childcare.And, as for students with special needs, the district is still working out the details.

“The CSE team is meeting tomorrow to work out the individual plans for each student that has one. From moderate special needs to our most medically fragile, high need students.”