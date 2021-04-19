Buffalo State College responds after video shows instructor saying she’s “sick of talking about Black Lives Matter”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The president of Buffalo State College is sending a strong message about race.



This comes as a 15-second video is circulating on social media in which an instructor at the college is heard saying “I am sick of talking about Black Lives Matter.”



Buff State President Kate Conway-Turner posted a statement on social media Monday. Conway says “Let me be absolutely clear — Black Lives Matter at Buffalo State College”.



She says the remarks were made by a part-time instructor and that the college does not yet have information on the full context of what the instructor was saying.