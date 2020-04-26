Buffalo State student heads to the frontlines treating COVID- 19 patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-A Buffalo State student is doing his part in helping the fight against coronavirus, by working directly on the frontlines as a nursing assistant at Saint Joe’s Hospital.

Travis Zielinski has been working as a nursing assistant for almost four years. When the pandemic first started he says he considered putting in his two weeks because he didn’t want to put his family and loved ones at risk. Now he says he’s glad he changed his mind.

“This entire staff is so much stronger as humans than I could ever think. Like when they first said it I thought that everybody might leave and there was a lot of that stuff, but when it all mattered, I’m astounded with the strength of these nurses and the entire medical staff.”

Zielinski is studying history and social studies education at Buffalo State College. He was originally going to school for nursing and that’s when he got the job at Saint Joe’s.

Family and friends of COVID-19 patients are not able to visit them in the hospital.

Zielinski says the staff at Saint Joe’s tries their best to get in contact with family and friends to learn about the patients so that they can spend time talking to them on their behalf and make sure they’re not alone in this fight.

