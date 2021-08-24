Buffalo State students must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo State students who have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now are on a deadline to get the shot.

The new policy follows the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, and is in line with SUNY/CUNY’s policy that all in-person students must be vaccinated before they return this fall.

Students who plan on getting the one-dose vaccine must get it before Aug. 30. Students receiving a two-dose vaccine must receive their first dose no later than Aug. 30 and the second no later than Sept. 27.

According to a Tuesday update by the college, students who don’t complete their vaccine regimen by Sept. 27 will be removed from all their in-person classes and assigned a grade of “W” for them.

Students are financially liable for all courses unless they officially drop or withdraw from their course by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 7.

Students who want an exemption for medical reasons or religious beliefs have until Aug. 30. Exemption request forms are available on the Weigel Health Center website.

Questions can be directed to the Student Affairs Office by email at studentaffairs@buffalostate.edu or by phone at (716) 878-4704.