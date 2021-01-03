Buffalo to be featured on NFL show “The Grind”

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)–NFL films is featuring the Queen City on its weekly show, “The Grind.”



The shows crew was on location Saturday at the East Aurora Classic Rink to film their latest installment. It’s showing what’s unique to Buffalo, including the Buffalo-born ice bikes.



The show is hosted by Rich Eisen and former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. Johnson touted his love for the city despite the cold weather.



“Buffalo, it’s the greatest city in the world. Who doesn’t want to come here? I left Miami to come for 34 degrees, to do some filming, do some adventures and watch the Bills play.”



The show airs weekly on Amazon Prime and Epix.

LATEST: