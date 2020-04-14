Buffalo woman charged with spitting on postal worker, saying she has coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday that charges are being brought against a Buffalo woman for claiming she had COVID-19 and spitting on a postal worker.

Cheektowaga Police say on March 19, a male postal worker was collecting mail at the Cheektowaga Post Office when 39-year-old Melissa Daniels- Johnson entered the parking lot the wrong way.

When he informed her of the mistake, she became verbally aggressive screaming profanities at him and threatened to cough on him to give him the Coronavirus. After several attempts to deescalate the situation, Daniels-Johnson responded with more derogatory remarks and expletives, and then spit at him.

Daniels-Johnson was charged with assault of a federal employee and threatening to assault a federal employee. If convicted, she faces a maximum of eight years in prison. Daniels Johnson is scheduled to make an initial appearance on April 27.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.