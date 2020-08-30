Buffalo NAACP president: Chadwick Boseman’s death brings awareness to disparities in African American health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We are continuing to recognize the life and legacy of actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away Friday from colon cancer at just 43 years old.



In particular, Boseman had a positive impact here in Buffalo not only for the time he spent here filming “Marshall”, but also the joy he brought to families here as the superhero T’Chala in

“Black Panther.”



Buffalo’s NAACP chapter president says Boseman wasn’t only a role model, his life also brings awareness to disparities in African American’s health.



“He’s done a lot to help foster the young African American men and women into movie careers and also being an individual who was able to get leading roles as a black man without being a villain,” said rev. Mark blue president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP.”He’ll be admired by all and a benchmark for all of us, letting us know that we can’t let even illness stop us from doing the things that we want to do, but it also again brings an alert to African American men’s health.”



Reverend Blue says he hopes Boseman’s passing starts a conversation about improving the access African Americans have to good healthcare.