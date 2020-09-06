Buffalo’s Raven the Science Maven named Top 40 under 40 by Fortune Magazine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s not surprising that a lot of people are paying attention to Raven Baxter.



From her viral rap videos about science to the creation of Stembassy, her science advocacy organization that embraces a diverse group of scientists engineers and tech professionals,

Baxter is being noticed. More recently by Fortune Magazine as one of the top 40 under 40.



“To be listed next to other people who are doing very impactful work, gosh Beyonce’s on the list too you know,” Baxter said.



Baxter, who has an undergrad and graduate degree in biology from Buffalo State College, is a science communicator. Think Bill Nye The Science Guy. A person who takes scientific concepts and makes them relatable and entertaining. She’s currently a Ph.D. student at UB’s Science Education Program.

Baxter says there’s a lack of diversity in the stem workforce and she’s working to help change that.



“Give people the license or help them understand that they can be themselves as a stem professional and that it’s okay to embrace all of these different important parts of who you are and contribute that to the work you’re doing.”



And her viral videos were only the beginning. Baxter says she hosting a Ted Talk this week, working on a children’s book, and has a new show called “Nerdy Jobs” coming out next year. Baxter says she wants to continue to show a new normal in the STEM field.

“I don’t feel like it’s been the norm for a black woman to do all these things, not be able to, but having a presence in this field .”



And she says she knows young girls are noticing too.



“Continue being your number 1, try things that challenge you. Don’t be afraid to try science.”

