Bulls Defeat Crimson In Naismith Classic

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team defeated Harvard Saturday in the James Naismith Memorial Classic 88-76.

Harvard started the game on a 10-2 run, but the Bulls were able to close the gap to 17-16 at the midway point of the first half. Both teams would trade buckets and the Crimson would keep their lead. However, Buffalo would finish the half on a 14-9 run, capped off by a Jayvon Graves buzzer beater to take the 40-38 lead at the half. Bulls Head Coach Jim Whitesell explained the message he had to his team at halftime.

“Harvard was really working us on the boards, and we were a little bit stumbling around there,” said Whitesell. “Then we kind of got our legs underneath us and started to get a little more solid, and finished the half great. Jayvon making a big shot there, it was big for us, kind of gives us a big lift going into halftime. I liked the way we started the second half, we talked to guys about playing four minute increments, and I thought they did a real good job of that.”

UB would come out of the second half firing from the arc, hitting six three pointers in the first ten minutes of the second half. UB led 51-48 at the first media timeout, and would keep the lead from that point. Rondo Segu broke down what the Bulls were focused on in the final twenty minutes.

“Just being consistent, and getting consecutive stops,” said Segu. “I felt like sometimes in the first half we would get stops and then we were just trading buckets. I feel like second half, we started a base with defense, getting collective stops and then getting on our transition the way we wanted to play.”

Rondo Segu led all scorers with a career high 21 points. Antwain Johnson posted a career high for the Bulls with 19 points. Jayvon Graves chipped in 18 points. Jeenathan Williams also posted 10 points in the Bulls win.

“Ron’s real big time, you know in my eyes,” said Antwain Johnson. “To me, he made the right plays most of the time. Whenever you need a stop or something, you know you can count on him.”

“It was exciting to show what we have this year,” added Graves. “We have a lot of talent and when we play hard, we can do anything.”

Buffalo moves to 2-1 on the season. The Bulls head to Charleston, South Carolina, for the Charleston Classic. The Bulls face UConn Thursday, November 21st at 9pm.