Burchfield Penney Art Center to temporarily close in response to climbing COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Burchfield Penney Art Center will temporarily close starting Jan. 1 in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

The museum’s tentative reopening date is Jan. 20.

On Thursday, Erie County shattered its previous record for new cases in each of the first three days of the week.

“The difficult decision to close is because of Western New York region’s seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 earlier this week, the fourth-highest number of New York regions,” said Burchfield Penney interim director Scott Propeack. “The safety of staff and visitors must always come first.”