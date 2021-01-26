Business owners optimistic as governor hints at lifting restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says now that the state is past the holiday spike, we could see restrictions lifted. During his briefing at Roswell Park this week, the governor said he planned to make that announcement Wednesday. Now business leaders are getting excited about what this could mean.



“You watch the dials, watch the positivity rate, watch the hospitalization rate, watch the rt rate. When they’re down, open up the valve and allow more economic activity through the pipes,” Cuomo said.



Erie County residents are feeling optimistic after hearing this, as the majority of the area remains in the orange microcluster zone.



” I think the lifting of the zones would be the first step towards our businesses regaining their health and getting back to some sense of normalcy,” said Joe Kirchmyer, executive director, of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Biscotto is the owner of Lion’s ManSalon in Williamsville. He says he’s thankful to be open, but the reduced capacity and weekly employee covid tests have been hard.



“Obviously our biggest hope is to be full capacity, that would be really nice. At this point, we’re used to all the restrictions and everything we have to do, so it’s just business as usual right now. We’re making it happen but we would love to be back to normal like everyone would, I’m sure.”