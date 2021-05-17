By boat or bike, Buffalo Pedal Tours offers Western New York the experience of a lifetime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Opening in 2014 and expanding in 2016, Buffalo Pedal Tours has discovered a creative way for parties to experience Buffalo. Whether you opt to rent one of their pontoon boats or their bikes, parties of approximately twelve are encouraged to bring their own closed beverages, food, and decor to create a personalized atmosphere of fun.

This kind of activity is ideal for small to mid-sized parties from graduations and bachelorette parties to family reunions and more.

To rent a bike or boat tour, simply visit the website at buffalopedaltours.com.