California boy dies after mother allegedly drowns him

TULARE COUNTY, C.A. (AP) – A 7-year-old boy who had been in the hospital following an attempted drowning, police say by his own mother, has passed away. Jacob Telnas’s death follows that of his 12-year-old brother, Jackson Telnas, who died immediately following the June 29, 2019 incident.

Police say the boys’ mother, 45-year-old Sherri Telnas was acting strangely around 5:25 a.m. Saturday, June 29th. Neighbors called 911 when they saw her take her two children to a field across the street from their home. Neighbors followed her and discovered the boys unresponsive in an irrigation ditch near a corn field.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed the boys to a local hospital. Jackson died that day. Jacob was listed in critical condition. Sherri Telnas was arrested and on July 3, 2019 she was formally charged with several felony counts including murder and attempted murder.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019 at around 2:30 a.m., Tulare County Sheriffs say Jacob Telnas succumbed to his injuries. The official cause of death will be released once the coroner performs the autopsy.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral expenses for the boys.