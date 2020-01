BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The judge has sentenced Stephen Zarsky, the future father-in-law of Chris Collins’ son, to four years probation, including four months home confinement, and 250 hours of community service.

Stephen Zarsky pleaded guilty to his role in an insider trading case last year along with the former congressman and his son Cameron.

A federal judge sentenced Chris Collins last week to a little more than two years in prison.

Cameron Collins was sentenced to probation Thursday.