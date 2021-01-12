(WIVB)–The U.S. Canada border closure will be extended once again through February 21.
Border crossing restrictions started back in March when New York first had serious surges in COVID-19 cases.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended restrictions back in October for non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada.
LATEST:
- 2nd-half surge sees Tar Heels past Syracuse ford 3rd win in a row
- Canada U.S. border closure extended to February
- Local leaders calling on New York State to loosen COVID restrictions
- Boston College hits 18 3-pointers, beats Miami 84-62
- Rep. Tom Reed and colleagues create ‘concurrent resolution to condemn and censure President Trump’