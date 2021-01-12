Canada U.S. border closure extended to February

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–The U.S. Canada border closure will be extended once again through February 21.

Border crossing restrictions started back in March when New York first had serious surges in COVID-19 cases.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended restrictions back in October for non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada.

LATEST:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss