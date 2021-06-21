Canadian officials lay out latest border reopening requirements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Covid-19 restrictions are starting to ease for our neighbors to the North. Canadian officials say starting July 5 Canadian citizens will not need to quarantine upon re-entering the country, as long as they are fully vaccinated.

“There are no changes to our current border measures to those who are not fully vaccinated, and the travel restrictions for the nations, including the U.S., are remaining in place until at least July 21st,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

While this might be big news for essential workers who travel in and out of the country, Congressman Brian Higgins says this move is not a big enough step.

“This is no news. To be truthful, and when you establish metrics and you don’t adhere to them … what’s going on here?” asked Congressman Brian Higgins.

The metrics Higgins is referring to are the new 75% fully vaccinated goals made by Canadian officials. They say Canada needs to reach that mark before the country will reopen the border. Last week, they wanted to have 20% fully vaccinated in order to reopen.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says between the vaccination rate of both countries, it seems like a solution should be possible soon.

“If we’ve gotten almost 45% of American’s fully vaccinated, and nearly 20% of Canadians fully vaccinated, somewhere along the line we should expand that level of traveler. From not just essential workers, but to fully vaccinated individuals,” said Restaino.