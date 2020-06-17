Cariol Horne : “I don’t want any officer to go through what I have gone through”

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)–A former Buffalo Police Officer is receiving national attention, as police conduct is put under the microscope.

Officer Cariol Horne was fired from the department in 2006 after trying to stop her partner from choking a suspect. It caused her to lose both her job and her pension.

Tuesday, Horne appeared on CNN and defended her actions.

“I don’t want any officer to go through what I have gone through,” Horne continued. “I had five children and I lost everything but [the suspect] did not lose his life. So, if I have nothing else to live for in life, at least I can know that I did the right thing and that Neil Mack still breathes.”

Last week the common council passed a resolution, asking the state attorney general to take a second look at the incident involving Horne.