Catholic Charities celebrates their annual day of giving with “HOPE Day”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Today, at Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach in Lackawanna, Catholic Charities kicked off their annual HOPE Day- a 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Western New Yorkers.

Among other things, the charity maintains nine food pantry and outreach centers across Western New York- seven in Erie County, one in Wellsville, and another in Franklinville. They also serve the community by providing resources for those with housing, financial, and behavioral health needs.

To make a donation or receive assistance from the organization, give them a call at (716) 218-1400 or visit their website by clicking here.