Catholic Health, CWA to meet in person Tuesday

(WIVB) – Catholic Health and the CWA will meet in person Tuesday morning, Catholic Health announced Monday in a press release.

Catholic Health and the union communicated Monday through federal mediators and will meet on specific conditions. The CWA will provide Catholic Health with its questions about the hospitals’ last proposal, made on Oct. 1.

The CWA strike is now in its fourth day.

MORE: CWA strike continues as union and Catholic Health fail to meet at the bargaining table to resume negotiations