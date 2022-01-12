Catholic Health temporarily suspending hospital visitations starting Jan. 14

(WIVB) – Catholic Health is temporarily suspending hospital visitation, with a few exceptions, due to WNY’s high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

The temporary restrictions start Jan. 14 at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph campus.

Exceptions will be made in certain circumstances such as birth partners for maternity patients, patients receiving end-of-life care, and for essential support persons for patients with special needs.

Emergency room and surgical patients can have one support person go with them to the hospital with certain limitations.