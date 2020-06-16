Cellino and Barnes announce official split

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The long-break up of Cellino and Barnes has finally come to a close. The successful duo with the instantly recognizable jingle released a joint statement Tuesday, saying that they have officially parted ways.

“For nearly 30 years, Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes built one of the most successful personal injury firms in New York State, focusing on achieving the best possible results for each client. Today Ross and Steve have agreed to part ways, and form two separate firms – Cellino Law and The Barnes Firm,” the statement read.

The former partners say that both firms will be up and running within the next few months. They say until that time, Cellino & Barnes clients will continue to be fully represented by the firm.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.