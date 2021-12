ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The CEO of an Elma-based company has stepped down after an internal investigation.

Kenneth Trbovich became the CEO of Servotronics in 2017.

The company says it launched a probe into Trbovich back in June, after he was accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing male co-workers.

The lawsuit accuses him of forcing male employees to visit brothels while on overseas business trips.

An attorney for Trbovich says he “vigorously denies the false allegations.”