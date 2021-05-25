Charles Sims brings haircuts and hope to Western New Yorkers with his mobile barber service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– When Charles Sims was sixteen years old, he began cutting hair. But when several years ago, life took a turn for the worse, Charles ended up serving time in prison.

Upon his release, he made the decision to refocus and build a business from the ground up by creating Big Bra Chucke’s Mobile Barber Service- a branded, remodeled RV that’s been turned into a barbershop on wheels.

The business is perfect for a society still trying to navigate new social norms created by the pandemic; and by simply scheduling an appointment, Chuck Sims will arrange to meet you wherever you are.

Overall, he says he wants to be an example to the city that you can do anything you set your mind to no matter what you’ve overcome.

