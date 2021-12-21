Chautauqua County man charged with making child pornography, stalking and harassing girls online

(WIVB) – A man from Falconer is facing several charges for making child pornography.

Buffalo authorities say 22-year-old Yusef Myrick is under arrest for having sexual relations with many female minors.

He’s also charged with stalking and harassing girls both online and in person.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Myrick communicated with and sexually exploited at least seven victims, particularly through social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. His aliases included Azrael Lust and Chi Fazo on Facebook, Sef Johnson on Instagram, and Lovely Lil Sociopath and Antwan Johnson on Snapchat.

Anyone who has information in the case is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-4973, the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 716-464-6070, or hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.

If convicted, he could get up to 30 years in prison.