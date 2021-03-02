Cheektowaga man involved in Feb. 16 Amber Alert charged with engaging in sexual acts with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Cheektowaga man who abducted a 17-year-old girl from North Tonawanda in February is facing life in prison for charges of enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse.

Michael Mesko, 50, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Troopers last month after an Amber Alert was issued for the 17-year-old girl. The two were found at a truck stop in Pennsylvania.

Police say Mesko obtained naked images of the victim via social media apps, like Snapchat and TextNow, constituting child pornography, and enticed the teenager into sexual contact. Investigators found conversations between the Mesko and the victim dating back to October 8 of 2020.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.