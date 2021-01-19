Chippewa will once again host “Playoffs on the Patios”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that restaurant owners are working with the City of Buffalo for the return of Playoffs on the Patios just in time to watch the Bills take on the Chiefs Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

Chippewa Street will be closed to traffic from 1 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. from Franklin Street to the Buffalo Tap House as crews set up additional dining tables, chairs, and two large LED televisions.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the event goes until 10 p.m. Tables are limited and reservations are required. You must be 21 years of age or older for admittance. To reserve a table, email reservations@recroombuffalo.com or text 716-939-1279.



The event was created as part of Reopen Buffalo for a safe socially distant way for fans to enjoy the game and to assist small businesses in the City of Buffalo during the COVID-19 pandemic.