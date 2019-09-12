Chris Collins calls court appearance a formality, February trial date remains in place for now

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Following a status conference in the case against him, Rep. Chris Collins spoke Thursday outside of a Manhattan federal courtroom.

“It’s part of the slog, for lack of a better word, the wheels of justice turning,” said Collins, R-27th District.

For now, the start date of Collins’ trial on insider trading charges remains Feb. 3, 2020.

Collins, who served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company, was charged with insider trading last year.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public, federal prosecutors say.

Recently, the congressman was denied a request to review materials in the case.

Collins says that the materials would show that investigators violated a constitutional provision that restricts official questions into legislative matters.

The judge ruled that the searches didn’t involve any official accounts of Congressional offices.