Chris Jacobs declares victory in both races in the 27th district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- With a number of absentee ballots that still need to be counted, Republican candidate Chris Jacobs declared victory in both the special election and the Republican primary Tuesday.

Jacobs said if he didn’t believe the math was in his favor he wouldn’t be declaring a confident victory. He says he hopes challenger Nate McMurray is “honest with himself” and doesn’t wait to concede.

McMurray quickly responded to Jacobs declaration of victory by tweeting he was waiting for “every last ballot to be counted.”

Earlier in the night, Stefan Mychajiliw conceded to Jacobs in the Republican primary. Challenger Beth Parlato has yet to respond.