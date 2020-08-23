Chris Jacobs says he mistakenly voted no on ‘Delivering for America’ bill

(WIVB)- Rep Chris Jacobs released the following statement to News 4 regarding his strange vote on the controversial ‘Delivering for America’ United States Postal Service bill.
Jacobs says he intended to vote yes, but accidentally voted no.
Here is Rep Jacobs statement concerning the vote Saturday:
“I fully support the USPS and I had every intention of voting in favor of H.R. 8015, the Delivering for America Act. I made an unfortunate mistake and voted no instead of yes. I will ensure that the Congressional Record is corrected to reflect my support for this legislation. During these uncertain times it is critical that Western New Yorkers have faith in our fundamental public institutions and the United States Postal Service is certainly one of those. I supported and intended to vote for today’s legislation to send a clear message that I will do whatever it takes to ensure a stable and reliable postal service. Today’s bill should’ve been included within a bi-partisan COVID-19 relief package. I urge the Speaker to resume negotiations and I will be working tirelessly to get one passed with targeted aid for small businesses, farmers, workers, and families.”