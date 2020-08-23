Chris Jacobs says he mistakenly voted no on ‘Delivering for America’ bill

This undated photo provided by his campaign, shows New York state Sen. Chris Jacobs, one of four candidates running for NY Congressional District 27, in Buffalo, NY. Convicted Congressman Chris Collins’ former New York district is on two separate ballots Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Courtesy Chris Jacobs via AP)

(WIVB)- Rep Chris Jacobs released the following statement to News 4 regarding his strange vote on the controversial ‘Delivering for America’ United States Postal Service bill.

Jacobs says he intended to vote yes, but accidentally voted no.

Here is Rep Jacobs statement concerning the vote Saturday: