City of Buffalo offers plowing update

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – City of Buffalo snowplows will transition back to main and secondary roads Thursday night before returning to residential areas overnight, a spokesperson for the city said.

Crews have been plowing residential streets from about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are still asked to use caution and residents are asked to follow parking regulations on the streets to allow crews to remove the snow.

If your garbage pickup was scheduled for Thursday and it hasn’t been picked up, you’re asked to leave totes out for crews to get them.

Crews are also expected to pick up Friday garbage.