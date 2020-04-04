City of Buffalo rolls out “Good Neighbors Network” to look out for residents in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is living up to its nickname with the launch of the “Good Neighbors Network”, a program designed to make sure all residents are safe during social distancing.

Mayor Byron Brown announced the new initiative during a press conference on Saturday.

Door hangers will be distributed to 150,000 homes in all nine districts in the city. The distribution started Friday and will run through Monday, Brown said.

The hangers have information with important numbers on one side. The other side is brightly colored and can be hung on the door of a residence if the occupant is in need of help.

If the brightly-colored side is displayed on a door, volunteers will call it in, and a police officer or police recruit will conduct a wellness check if it’s determined to be necessary.

Residents can also call 311 directly- the line is manned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The door hangers are a means to make sure that all residents- especially those that don’t have phone service, cell phones, or even televisions- can be reached, Brown said.

“We want people to know that the Good Neighbors Network cares, and there are people looking out for neighbors in need,” he added.

Brown said that residents should take caution not to open their doors for anyone they don’t know, and that no one in the Good Neighbors Network will ask you to open your door.

Residents should also not provide any personal info, including credit card numbers or banking numbers, to anyone who comes to their door.