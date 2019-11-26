Clarksville couple shot, not killed in fire

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The investigation into the bodies of a couple found after a fire in Clarksville continues Monday. New York State police said the couple, now identified as 67-year -old William Larson Senior and 50-year-old Lisa Larson didn’t die in that fire.



News 4 has confirmed the couple was shot with a rifle and their 17-year-old son was in that Clarksville home with their bodies for more than two weeks. William Larson junior has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter.



We’re told their bodies were found after emergency crews responded to a fire at their home on Courtney Hollow Road.

Investigators say Larson watched as the fire burned, and crews worked to put the flames out. He left the scene before troopers arrived.



That led to an all-day search for Larson. The 17-year-old was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, the bodies were identified as Larson’s parents. The funeral for William Larson Senior and Lisa Larson is scheduled for Tuesday in Cuba. Larson is scheduled to be in Allegany County Court Tuesday morning