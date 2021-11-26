Code Blue 15 is in effect for Friday night

(WIVB) – A Code Blue 15 will be in effect Friday night in Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

On Saturday afternoon, a Code Blue 32 will be in effect in the same areas.

The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6pm-7am – not accessible, must be able to walk up and down stairs

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 – accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, NY 7pm-7am

586 Genesee Street (24/7) and Rural Outreach Center (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be open during the day Saturday as a daytime warming center. If you require transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter please call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Code Blue clients can obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue Shelter at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To receive Code Blue updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

To receive Code Blue updates for the Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.

Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.

