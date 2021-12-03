Code Blue in effect Friday night, Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Code Blue 32 is in place Friday night and during the day Saturday for Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6pm-7am – not accessible, must be able to walk up and down stairs

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 – accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, NY 7pm-7am

586 Genesee Street (24/7) and Rural Outreach Center(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be open during the day Saturday as a daytime warming center.