Common Council approves police reform measure in stormy virtual session

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order last year, calling for every town, village, and county in the state that has its own police force to make changes for the better in their interactions with the public. And it has to be done by this April first.

“I am watching the trial of George Floyd which set off this firestorm of reform,” said Councilman Rasheed Wyatt.

Wyatt’s referring to the event in Minneapolis now leading to the trial of the Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd which has touched off the worldwide firestorm and demand for police reform.



The motivation behind Governor Cuomo’s demand for reforms across New York. Mayor Byron Brown submitted a reform agenda to the Council based on the findings of an independent commission. But there were key recommendations left out of the Mayor’s agenda.. and some councilmembers felt the public was not given sufficient input.

“I have never in my lifetime, my adult lifetime and definitely in my time on the Council had as much momentum for one item across the City of Buffalo, but across this entire country,” said Council President Darius Pridgen.

Pridgen recommended holding a special session Wednesday, to give the public another chance to be heard but after much heated discussion and an initial defeat of the Mayor’s plan which was later reversed, the measure passed.

How can anyone in good conscience vote on this item today when the public was not given proper notice. That is what the governor said. Are we going to follow the governor doing something that is bigger than many of us?” said Wyatt.

The governor required reform plans be wrapped up by Thursday, or he could withhold millions of dollars. Late this afternoon, Mayor Brown sent us a message saying he will work with the Council to continue the reform process, with public involvement.