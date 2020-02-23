Community calls Buffalo Lyft driver a hero after helping multiple families escape a house fire

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A local Lyft driver is being called a hero after he helped multiple families escape a house fire on the city’s eastside.

Kareem Primm said he was dropping off a Lyft customer shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday near Florida street when he saw a house engulfed in flames. He said what surprised him was that no one was outside and that’s when he knew he had to knock on doors and get people out of their homes.

“It was so quiet, it was like you just hear crackling,” Primm said. “That’s all you hear is the trees burning and the wood cracking from the house. It’s too quiet, like how come I don’t hear sirens in the area coming, God must have placed me here for a reason to save as many people as I can.”

Primm says he took out his cellphone and Facebook lived what was going on in hopes that someone watching would know the people that lived at these houses and alert them. He then goes to each house to check if people are inside. He said one of the families told him they were asleep and woke up when they heard him yelling. During this time firefighters were still not at the scene, Primm said he doesn’t know if he considers himself a hero, but does believe he was at the right place at the right time.

The Red Cross is helping 11 people affected by the fire. One firefighter was hurt and sent to ECMC but is expected to be ok. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.